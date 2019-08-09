Social House: 'Everything Changed...' EP Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Social House have dropped their anticipated debut EP, Everything Changed…!

The 6-track project, recorded in Big Bear, CA over the span of two weeks earlier this year, features six songs which capture the duo’s – Mikey Foster and Scootie Anderson – signature sound, including the recently released “boyfriend” with Ariana Grande.

The EP also features the recently-released soulful ballad “Haunt You” and new lead track “Tropical Rain.” Social House said in a statement, “Our EP is the story of the different stages of a relationship from the end to the beginning. It was the first time we really ever wrote and recorded a project for ourselves as Social House, so we’re really excited for our fans to hear it. Can’t wait for you guys to see what’s coming up next!”

You can download Social House‘s new debut EP off of iTunes here – stream Everything Changed… in full below!