Spencer Pratt Wants Olivia Jade to 'Tell Her Story' on 'The Hills'

Spencer Pratt wants to recruit Olivia Jade for the new season of The Hills: New Beginnings.

While promoting the MTV revival series, the 35-year-old reality star wants to get the 19-year-old YouTuber on the upcoming second season.

“I want to hear her story on the show,” Spencer shared on E!’s Daily Pop. “I want to get down to the bottom of this.”

Olivia has been basically silent on social media since late February after news broke of her parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli‘s involvement in the college admissions scam.

She recently posted a photo on Instagram to share a birthday message to her mom.

Olivia potentially joining The Hills: New Beginnings isn’t totally out of the realm of possibility. Her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Jackson Guthy was Spencer‘s Best Man at his wedding for the original The Hills in 2009.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have pled not guilty to all charges. Olivia Jade and sister Bella Giannulli have not been charged in connection with the scheme, and it is not certain whether they were aware of their parents’ alleged actions.