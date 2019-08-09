Thandie Newton & Daughter Nico Parker Are a Fashion Forward Pair!

Thandie Newton holds hands with her daughter Nico Parker while leaving Craig’s restaurant on Tuesday (August 6) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The mother-daughter duo attended Variety’s 2019 Power of Young Hollywood party that night at the H Club.

If you weren’t aware, Nico was one of the stars of Disney’s live-action remake of Dumbo earlier this year. The 14-year-old actress doesn’t yet have anything on her slate as a follow-up, but we can’t wait to see what she does next!

FYI: Thandie Newton is wearing an Ashish dress. Nico Parker is wearing a Chanel dress.