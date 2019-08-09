Thandie Newton Films 'Westworld' Season 3 in Los Angeles

Thandie Newton is hard at work on the new season of Westworld!

The 46-year-old actress got in character wearing a gray dress as she filmed a few scenes for the upcoming third season on Friday afternoon (August 9) in Los Angeles.

Joining Thandie on set was co-star Vincent Cassel as they filmed a scenes in a field.

Last month, Thandie Newton and several co-stars promoted the upcoming third season at the 2019 Comic-Con.

The new season of Westworld will premiere on HBO in 2020 – watch the new trailer here!