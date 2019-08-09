Trey Songz Kicks Off Vegas Residency - See the Dates

Trey Songz just kicked off his Las Vegas residency!

The 34-year-old entertainer just announced a residency at Drai’s Nightclub and the first show took place on Thursday night (August 8).

Trey will be performing six more shows through the end of the year. These shows mark the first time he has hit the Las Vegas stage in over a year.

“We could not be more thrilled to welcome Trey back home to Drai’s Las Vegas,” Dustin Drai said in a statement. “He was one of the original artists to launch the Drai’s Live Series and we are excited to have his remarkable talents back on our stage.”

Tickets are on sale now for the shows.

Click inside to find out when Trey Songz is performing in Vegas…

Trey Songz Drai’s Nightclub Las Vegas Residency 2019 Dates:

Thursday, August 8th

Sunday, September 1st (Co-headlining with 2 Chainz)

Saturday, September 28th

Friday, October 11th

Saturday, October 26th

Friday, November 15th

Saturday, December 7th