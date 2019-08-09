Top Stories
See Friday's New PDA Photos of Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello!

Sebastian Stan Shows Off Gym Progress With Hot Shirtless Selfie

Jeff Bezos Gives Peek at Muscular Chest While on Vacation with Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

How Much is Kylie Jenner Paying for Her Birthday Megayacht?

Fri, 09 August 2019 at 2:34 pm

Will Ferrell Plays Ron Burgundy on Every Late Night TV Show - Watch!

Will Ferrell plays Ron Burgundy from Anchorman – and if you tuned into late night TV on Thursday night (August 8), you definitely saw him on your favorite show!

The 52-year-old actor staged a hilarious take-over of every late night TV show in celebration of The Ron Burgundy Podcast‘s Season 2 launch.

To celebrate, he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Late Night With Seth Meyers, The Late Late Show With James Corden and Conan.

Watch every Will Ferrell appearance inside!
