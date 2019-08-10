Top Stories
FInd Out How Much Kylie Jenner is Spending on Her Birthday Yacht

FInd Out How Much Kylie Jenner is Spending on Her Birthday Yacht

Sat, 10 August 2019 at 2:39 am

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Plays Struggling Drug Addict in 'A Million Little Pieces' Trailer - Watch Now

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Plays Struggling Drug Addict in 'A Million Little Pieces' Trailer - Watch Now

The first trailer for the upcoming A Million Little Pieces has been released.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as a young drug-addled writer who is approaching the bottom of his descent when he submits to two months of agonizing detox at a treatment center in Minnesota.

Charlie Hunnam, Juliette Lewis, Billy Bob Thornton, Giovanni Ribisi, and Odessa Young also star in the film directed by Aaron‘s wife Sam Taylor-Johnson.

The controversial “memoir” was written by James Frey and released back in 2003.

A Million Little Pieces is set to hit theaters December 6th – watch the trailer now.
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Aaron Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton, Charlie Hunnam, Giovanni Ribisi, Juliette Lewis, Odessa Young, Sam Taylor Wood

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Wayne Newton is being sued after his pet monkey allegedly bit a little girl - TMZ
  • Are 5 Seconds to Summer and Charlie Puth teaming up for new music? - Just Jared Jr
  • Flipping Out's Jeff Lewis and ex Gage Edwards have finally reached a custody agreement for their daughter - TooFab
  • This couple just made their red carpet debut since getting engaged - Just Jared Jr