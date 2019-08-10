Aaron Taylor-Johnson Plays Struggling Drug Addict in 'A Million Little Pieces' Trailer - Watch Now

The first trailer for the upcoming A Million Little Pieces has been released.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as a young drug-addled writer who is approaching the bottom of his descent when he submits to two months of agonizing detox at a treatment center in Minnesota.

Charlie Hunnam, Juliette Lewis, Billy Bob Thornton, Giovanni Ribisi, and Odessa Young also star in the film directed by Aaron‘s wife Sam Taylor-Johnson.

The controversial “memoir” was written by James Frey and released back in 2003.

A Million Little Pieces is set to hit theaters December 6th – watch the trailer now.