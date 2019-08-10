Top Stories
Aerin Lauder Shows Off Her Never-Before-Seen Paris Apartment

Aerin Lauder, the granddaughter of cosmetic legend Estée Lauder, is taking fans inside her never-before-seen apartment in Paris for Elle Decor‘s new cover story.

The apartment features stunning views of the Eiffel Tower and is located in the Les Invalides district. The three-bedroom home was purchased by Aerin‘s parents in the early 1990s.

Aerin‘s namesake brand Aerin has introduced 22 scents, as well as home and fashion accessories.

Estée used to say, ‘You wouldn’t wear the same dress to dinner as you would to play tennis. Why would you wear the same fragrance?’” Aerin told the mag. “That concept is so relevant, because it is really about experience and discovery.”

For more from Aerin, visit ElleDecor.com and pick up the magazine, on newsstands August 13.
Photos: Pascal Chevallier
