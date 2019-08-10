Top Stories
Sat, 10 August 2019 at 11:04 am

Amazon's Jeff Bezos Continues Vacation with Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez & Others

Jeff Bezos walks arm-in-arm with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez during their summer vacation on Saturday afternoon (August 10) in Portofino, Italy.

The 55-year-old Amazon founder and CEO has been traveling on billionaire David Geffen‘s luxury yacht with some other powerful people this week. Also joining them are music mogul Scooter Braun and his wife Yael.

On Friday, the group was spotted in Saint-Tropez, France and Jeff was seen with his shirt unbuttoned and showing off his muscular chest.

10+ pictures inside of Jeff Bezos and others on vacation in Italy…

