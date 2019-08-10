Ashley Benson Gets Another Tattoo for Cara Delevingne

Ashley Benson checks her phone while leaving the John Elliott store on Thursday afternoon (August 8) in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old former Pretty Little Liars actress was joined by her BFF, filmmaker Izak Rappaport.

Ashley and her girlfriend Cara Delevingne recently debuted matching tattoos for each other and now Ashley has gotten a second one dedicated to her love!

Page Six revealed that Ashley got a “squishy” tattoo to commemorate her nickname for Cara. Tattoo artist JonBoy showed off the ink on his Instagram page.