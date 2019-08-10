Top Stories
Miley Cyrus &amp; Liam Hemsworth Split After Less Than a Year of Marriage

Jeff Bezos Goes Shirtless in Italy, Flaunts PDA with Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

Universal Cancels Release of 'The Hunt' Movie Following Recent Mass Shootings

Aaron Carter's Rep Responds After He Tries Charging Fan for Photo

Sat, 10 August 2019 at 6:55 pm

Ashley Benson Gets Another Tattoo for Cara Delevingne

Ashley Benson Gets Another Tattoo for Cara Delevingne

Ashley Benson checks her phone while leaving the John Elliott store on Thursday afternoon (August 8) in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old former Pretty Little Liars actress was joined by her BFF, filmmaker Izak Rappaport.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ashley Benson

Ashley and her girlfriend Cara Delevingne recently debuted matching tattoos for each other and now Ashley has gotten a second one dedicated to her love!

Page Six revealed that Ashley got a “squishy” tattoo to commemorate her nickname for Cara. Tattoo artist JonBoy showed off the ink on his Instagram page.
