Top Stories
Miley Cyrus &amp; Liam Hemsworth Split After Less Than a Year of Marriage

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Split After Less Than a Year of Marriage

Jeff Bezos Goes Shirtless in Italy, Flaunts PDA with Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

Jeff Bezos Goes Shirtless in Italy, Flaunts PDA with Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

Universal Cancels Release of 'The Hunt' Movie Following Recent Mass Shootings

Universal Cancels Release of 'The Hunt' Movie Following Recent Mass Shootings

Aaron Carter's Rep Responds After He Tries Charging Fan for Photo

Aaron Carter's Rep Responds After He Tries Charging Fan for Photo

Sat, 10 August 2019 at 8:28 pm

Bebe Rexha Texted Her Number Neighbor & They Had No Idea Who She Was!

Bebe Rexha Texted Her Number Neighbor & They Had No Idea Who She Was!

Bebe Rexha texted her number neighbor and they had no idea it was her!

The 29-year-old singer jumped on the Twitter trend to text the person with the phone number that is one digit above or below your own.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bebe Rexha

Bebe took to her own Twitter to share her interaction with her number neighbor.

“Omg I texted my #numberneighbor,” Bebe wrote.

In the short but sweet interaction, Bebe said hello and asked if the other person had heard about the trend but she never revealed who she was.

Check out their entire interaction below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bebe Rexha

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Wayne Newton is being sued after his pet monkey allegedly bit a little girl - TMZ
  • Are 5 Seconds to Summer and Charlie Puth teaming up for new music? - Just Jared Jr
  • Flipping Out's Jeff Lewis and ex Gage Edwards have finally reached a custody agreement for their daughter - TooFab
  • This couple just made their red carpet debut since getting engaged - Just Jared Jr