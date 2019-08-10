Bebe Rexha Texted Her Number Neighbor & They Had No Idea Who She Was!

Bebe Rexha texted her number neighbor and they had no idea it was her!

The 29-year-old singer jumped on the Twitter trend to text the person with the phone number that is one digit above or below your own.

Bebe took to her own Twitter to share her interaction with her number neighbor.

“Omg I texted my #numberneighbor,” Bebe wrote.

In the short but sweet interaction, Bebe said hello and asked if the other person had heard about the trend but she never revealed who she was.

