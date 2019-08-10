British YouTuber Marina Joyce Has Been Missing for Nine Days, Police Say

Popular YouTuber Marina Joyce has been missing for nine days, according to Haringey, London police.

On Friday (August 9), police tweeted asking followers to help locate the 22-year-old British YouTuber, who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday, July 31.

“Can you help to find Marina Joyce, 22, missing from #Haringey? Last seen on 31 Jul and reported missing to police on 7 Aug. Call 101 and quote 19MIS031063 with any info,” the tweet read.

The last time Marina posted on YouTube was June 21.

If you didn’t know, Marina was previously involved in the infamous conspiracy theory after she posted a video in 2016 where fans thought she was whispering “help me” and appeared to have bruises on her arms.

After fans saw the clip, the hashtag #SaveMarinaJoyce began to trend, with Enfield Police later reassuring people that she was safe.

In 2017, Marina Joyce released a video addressing the hashtag, saying, “”I simply don’t want you to believe any of the conspiracy theories because none of them are true” before adding that her depression has been “so bad.”