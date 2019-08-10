Top Stories
Universal Cancels Release of 'The Hunt' Movie Following Recent Mass Shootings

Kendall Jenner & Khloe Kardashian Join the Biebers for Fun Friday Night Out!

Amazon's Jeff Bezos Continues Vacation with Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez & Others

Aaron Carter's Rep Responds After He Tries Charging Fan for Photo

Caitlyn Jenner Accidentally Uses Photo of Kendall for Kylie's Birthday Post

Oops! Caitlyn Jenner made a major mistake while wishing a “Happy Birthday” to her daughter Kylie Jenner.

The 69-year-old former Olympian accidentally used a photo of Kendall Jenner as a young child instead of one of Kylie.

“Life was so simple back then, but life is so good today. Happy birthday to my little baby @kyliejenner,” Caitlyn captioned the post, which can be seen HERE.

After fans noted that it was actually Kendall in the photo, Caitlyn deleted the post and put up a new one featuring photos that included Kylie.
Photos: Getty
