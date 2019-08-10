Top Stories
Jeff Bezos Goes Shirtless in Italy, Flaunts PDA with Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

Jeff Bezos Goes Shirtless in Italy, Flaunts PDA with Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

Universal Cancels Release of 'The Hunt' Movie Following Recent Mass Shootings

Universal Cancels Release of 'The Hunt' Movie Following Recent Mass Shootings

Kendall Jenner &amp; Khloe Kardashian Join the Biebers for Fun Friday Night Out!

Kendall Jenner & Khloe Kardashian Join the Biebers for Fun Friday Night Out!

Aaron Carter's Rep Responds After He Tries Charging Fan for Photo

Aaron Carter's Rep Responds After He Tries Charging Fan for Photo

Sat, 10 August 2019 at 4:55 pm

Camila Cabello Flies Back to L.A. After Celebrating Shawn Mendes' Birthday with Him

Camila Cabello Flies Back to L.A. After Celebrating Shawn Mendes' Birthday with Him

Camila Cabello wears a rainbow tie-dye sweatshirt while making her exit out of LAX Airport on Saturday morning (August 10) in Los Angeles.

The 22-year-old singer went solo while arriving back on the west coast following a trip to New York City to celebrate her boyfriend Shawn Mendes‘ birthday with him this week.

Camila wore the same sweatshirt on Friday night while walking hand-in-hand with Shawn in Brooklyn, where they had dinner with his parents.

Make sure to check out the hot photos of Camila and Shawn flaunting PDA at the beach recently in Miami!
Just Jared on Facebook
camila cabello flies back to los angeles 01
camila cabello flies back to los angeles 02
camila cabello flies back to los angeles 03
camila cabello flies back to los angeles 04
camila cabello flies back to los angeles 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Camila Cabello

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Wayne Newton is being sued after his pet monkey allegedly bit a little girl - TMZ
  • Are 5 Seconds to Summer and Charlie Puth teaming up for new music? - Just Jared Jr
  • Flipping Out's Jeff Lewis and ex Gage Edwards have finally reached a custody agreement for their daughter - TooFab
  • This couple just made their red carpet debut since getting engaged - Just Jared Jr