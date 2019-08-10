Top Stories
Sat, 10 August 2019 at 4:35 pm

Dove Cameron Talks About Mourning Cameron Boyce's Death in the Public Eye

Dove Cameron Talks About Mourning Cameron Boyce's Death in the Public Eye

Dove Cameron sits down for an interview with E!’s Daily Pop on Friday (August 9) in Los Angeles.

The 23-year-old actress was asked about how she is handling the death of her Descendants co-star Cameron Boyce, especially in the public eye.

“Working with Cameron, you know, it’s like working with your family, or like a really close friend—it’s the most bizarre experience for it to be something so public because it’s not like working with somebody who you worked with for a week and then telling your experience,” Dove said. “It’s like how do you speak about your experience with one of your favorite people, one of your people you feel closest to? He just was everything that everybody says he is. He was from someplace else. He was truly like a cosmic happening.”

Cameron was the world’s most singular person. I can say with total confidence that everybody would have said that, you know, a year ago,” she added.
dove cameron on e daily pop 01
dove cameron on e daily pop 02
dove cameron on e daily pop 03
dove cameron on e daily pop 04
dove cameron on e daily pop 05
dove cameron on e daily pop 06

Photos: Daily Pop
