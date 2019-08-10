Top Stories
Miley Cyrus &amp; Liam Hemsworth Split After Less Than a Year of Marriage

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Split After Less Than a Year of Marriage

Jeff Bezos Goes Shirtless in Italy, Flaunts PDA with Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

Jeff Bezos Goes Shirtless in Italy, Flaunts PDA with Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

Universal Cancels Release of 'The Hunt' Movie Following Recent Mass Shootings

Universal Cancels Release of 'The Hunt' Movie Following Recent Mass Shootings

Aaron Carter's Rep Responds After He Tries Charging Fan for Photo

Aaron Carter's Rep Responds After He Tries Charging Fan for Photo

Sat, 10 August 2019 at 11:11 pm

Emma Roberts & Garrett Hedlund Have an Afternoon Movie Date

Emma Roberts & Garrett Hedlund Have an Afternoon Movie Date

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund spent their weekend together!

The couple were spotted holding hands after grabbing lunch together on Saturday afternoon (August 10) in Los Feliz, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emma Roberts

Emma looked cute in a floral dress paired with black pointed toe heels.

Later in the day, Emma and Garrett headed to a screening of One Upon a Time in Hollywood at the Vista Theatre.

It was recently revealed that Emma‘s upcoming film The Hunt is being canceled following recent mass shootings. Get all the details.
Just Jared on Facebook
emma roberts garrett hedlund afternoon movie date 01
emma roberts garrett hedlund afternoon movie date 02
emma roberts garrett hedlund afternoon movie date 03
emma roberts garrett hedlund afternoon movie date 04
emma roberts garrett hedlund afternoon movie date 05
emma roberts garrett hedlund afternoon movie date 06
emma roberts garrett hedlund afternoon movie date 07

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Emma Roberts, Garrett Hedlund

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Wayne Newton is being sued after his pet monkey allegedly bit a little girl - TMZ
  • Are 5 Seconds to Summer and Charlie Puth teaming up for new music? - Just Jared Jr
  • Flipping Out's Jeff Lewis and ex Gage Edwards have finally reached a custody agreement for their daughter - TooFab
  • This couple just made their red carpet debut since getting engaged - Just Jared Jr