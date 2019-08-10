Emma Roberts & Garrett Hedlund Have an Afternoon Movie Date
Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund spent their weekend together!
The couple were spotted holding hands after grabbing lunch together on Saturday afternoon (August 10) in Los Feliz, Calif.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emma Roberts
Emma looked cute in a floral dress paired with black pointed toe heels.
Later in the day, Emma and Garrett headed to a screening of One Upon a Time in Hollywood at the Vista Theatre.
It was recently revealed that Emma‘s upcoming film The Hunt is being canceled following recent mass shootings. Get all the details.