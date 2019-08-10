Erin & Sara Foster Sign a Development Deal with Fox TV

Erin Foster and Sara Foster are getting back into business with 20th Century Fox TV and they just signed an exclusive three-year pod deal with the studio.

The sisters, who are the daughters of music producer David Foster, previously produced their Daddy Issues pilot with Fox last year. Erin wrote and starred in the comedy pilot alongside Don Johnson as her father. They also co-created their reality parody series Barely Famous for VH1.

“Erin and Sara have a way of making themselves and their brand of comedy both completely aspirational and accessible at the same time,” 20th Century Fox TV exec Carolyn Cassidy said in a statement to Deadline. “Whether it’s their work on the Daddy Issues pilot we produced with them or simply their latest Instagram Post, their hilarious voices shine through. They are passionate about making great television and are brimming with ideas. We are excited to further empower them to take many more swings, both behind and in front of the camera.”

“We loved making our pilot with 20th last year and can’t wait to continue our working relationship with them, through this overall deal,” the sisters said in a statement. “We are looking forward to developing comedies that not only make sense for us to write and star in, but also produce for established talent that we admire, as well as new talent we can help give a platform to. We thank Carolyn, Howard, Craig, and Dana for the opportunity.”