Irina Shayk Is All Smiles During Summer Getaway in Spain!
Irina Shayk is continuing to enjoy her summer getaway!
The 33-year-old model was spotted while heading to the beach with friends on Saturday afternoon (August 10) in Formentera, Spain.
Irina looked chic in a matching black and gold bralette and skirt. She accessorized with simple gold jewelry and a complimentary purse.
She was also joined by her two-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine (not pictured).
Despite recent photos of Irina hanging out with British Vogue Creative Director Alec Maxwell, a source is saying she’s still very single after her split from Bradley Cooper.