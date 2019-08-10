Top Stories
Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Split After Less Than a Year of Marriage

Jeff Bezos Goes Shirtless in Italy, Flaunts PDA with Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

Universal Cancels Release of 'The Hunt' Movie Following Recent Mass Shootings

Aaron Carter's Rep Responds After He Tries Charging Fan for Photo

Sat, 10 August 2019 at 6:58 pm

Irina Shayk Is All Smiles During Summer Getaway in Spain!

Irina Shayk is continuing to enjoy her summer getaway!

The 33-year-old model was spotted while heading to the beach with friends on Saturday afternoon (August 10) in Formentera, Spain.

Irina looked chic in a matching black and gold bralette and skirt. She accessorized with simple gold jewelry and a complimentary purse.

She was also joined by her two-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine (not pictured).

Despite recent photos of Irina hanging out with British Vogue Creative Director Alec Maxwell, a source is saying she’s still very single after her split from Bradley Cooper.
