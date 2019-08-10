Top Stories
Sat, 10 August 2019 at 5:25 pm

Jaeden Martell Stars in Trailer for New Movie 'Low Tide'

Jaeden Martell Stars in Trailer for New Movie 'Low Tide'

Jaeden Martell will be starring in It: Chapter Two this fall and he has another movie that you should check out – Low Tide!

A trailer was just released for the new film, which will hit theaters on October 4 and be available exclusively on DirecTV on September 5.

Here’s the film’s synopsis: In the long days of summer in a beach town on the New Jersey shore, high schooler Alan (Keean Johnson) and his friends Red (Alex Neustaedter) and Smitty (Daniel Zolghadri) break into vacation homes to steal valuables, funding dates at the boardwalk and lunches at the burger stand. When Alan and his younger brother Peter (Martell) find a bag of gold coins, they try to hide them from the others — but Red, suspicious and violently unpredictable, seems willing to do anything to get the money.

Also starring in the film are Kristine Froseth and Shea Whigham. The movie was written and directed by newcomer Kevin McMullin.
Photos: A24
