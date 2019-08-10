Jeremy Irvine Stars in 'Jason Bourne' Spinoff Series 'Treadstone' Trailer - Watch Now!

The trailer for USA Networks’ upcoming series Treadstone has been released!

The upcoming Jason Bourne spinoff series starring Brian J. Smith and Jeremy Irvine will be premiering this fall.

The series will explore the “origin story and present-day actions of the covert program that uses behavior modification protocol to turn recruits into nearly superhuman assassins. The first season will follow sleeper agents across the globe as they’re mysteriously ‘awakened’ to resume their deadly missions,” THR

Jeremy Irvine, best known for War Horse and Mamma Mia 2, will play “J. Randolph Bentley, a spy dispatched by the CIA to eliminate a key target but who ends up embroiled in an international conspiracy.”

Brian J. Smith, who starred in the Netflix series Sense8, will take on the role of “Doug McKenna, an all-American oil-rig worker whose life changes after he discovers long-buried truths about himself.”



Han Hyo-Joo, Michelle Forbes, and Emilia Schüle also star in Treadstone – which will premiere in October.