Top Stories
Universal Cancels Release of 'The Hunt' Movie Following Recent Mass Shootings

Universal Cancels Release of 'The Hunt' Movie Following Recent Mass Shootings

Kendall Jenner &amp; Khloe Kardashian Join the Biebers for Fun Friday Night Out!

Kendall Jenner & Khloe Kardashian Join the Biebers for Fun Friday Night Out!

Amazon's Jeff Bezos Continues Vacation with Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez &amp; Others

Amazon's Jeff Bezos Continues Vacation with Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez & Others

Aaron Carter's Rep Responds After He Tries Charging Fan for Photo

Aaron Carter's Rep Responds After He Tries Charging Fan for Photo

Sat, 10 August 2019 at 4:00 pm

Joan Smalls Shows Fans Her Favorite Item in Her Miami Home

Joan Smalls Shows Fans Her Favorite Item in Her Miami Home

Joan Smalls lounges around in her breezy new Miami home in the September issue of Elle Decor, on newsstands nationwide on August 13.

Here’s what the 31-year-old Puerto Rican supermodel had to share with the mag:

How fashion designer Jeremy Scott influenced her to design her own home: “I asked him, ‘Is your place decorated in the same style?’ And he said, ‘Absolutely, not. It’s extremely white and clean.’ You wouldn’t expect it from him, but I can understand why. He wants the contrast between what you do and how you live, which I love.”

On her design inspiration: “A lot of the time, my eye is drawn to more masculine shapes in furniture and not soft and delicate ones. The colors balance it all out.”

On the feeling she gets in her new home: “It felt like when you walk into a hotel room and think, I love how this space makes me feel. It is such an escape.”

On her favorite piece in her apartment (Restoration Hardware’s polished-nickel Ravelle round chandelier): “I always wanted a chandelier above my bed. To me, it’s like a fairy tale.”

For more from Joan Smalls, visit ElleDecor.com.

READ MORE: Candice Swanepoel & Joan Smalls Look So Hot at Met Gala 2019!
Just Jared on Facebook
joan smalls shows fans her favorite item in her miami home 01
joan smalls shows fans her favorite item in her miami home 02
joan smalls shows fans her favorite item in her miami home 03
joan smalls shows fans her favorite item in her miami home 04
joan smalls shows fans her favorite item in her miami home 05
joan smalls shows fans her favorite item in her miami home 06

Photos: Victor Demarchelier
Posted to: Joan Smalls, Magazine

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Wayne Newton is being sued after his pet monkey allegedly bit a little girl - TMZ
  • Are 5 Seconds to Summer and Charlie Puth teaming up for new music? - Just Jared Jr
  • Flipping Out's Jeff Lewis and ex Gage Edwards have finally reached a custody agreement for their daughter - TooFab
  • This couple just made their red carpet debut since getting engaged - Just Jared Jr