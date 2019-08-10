Joan Smalls Shows Fans Her Favorite Item in Her Miami Home

Joan Smalls lounges around in her breezy new Miami home in the September issue of Elle Decor, on newsstands nationwide on August 13.

Here’s what the 31-year-old Puerto Rican supermodel had to share with the mag:

How fashion designer Jeremy Scott influenced her to design her own home: “I asked him, ‘Is your place decorated in the same style?’ And he said, ‘Absolutely, not. It’s extremely white and clean.’ You wouldn’t expect it from him, but I can understand why. He wants the contrast between what you do and how you live, which I love.”

On her design inspiration: “A lot of the time, my eye is drawn to more masculine shapes in furniture and not soft and delicate ones. The colors balance it all out.”

On the feeling she gets in her new home: “It felt like when you walk into a hotel room and think, I love how this space makes me feel. It is such an escape.”

On her favorite piece in her apartment (Restoration Hardware’s polished-nickel Ravelle round chandelier): “I always wanted a chandelier above my bed. To me, it’s like a fairy tale.”

For more from Joan Smalls, visit ElleDecor.com.

READ MORE: Candice Swanepoel & Joan Smalls Look So Hot at Met Gala 2019!