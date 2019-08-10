Top Stories
Sat, 10 August 2019 at 7:44 pm

Kacey Musgraves Reaches Out to Taylor Swift After Hacker Likes Kid Rock's Derogatory Tweet

Kacey Musgraves Reaches Out to Taylor Swift After Hacker Likes Kid Rock's Derogatory Tweet

Kacey Musgraves had to reach out to Taylor Swift after her Twitter account was hacked.

Over the weekend, fans noticed that Kacey had “liked” Kid Rock‘s derogatory tweet about Taylor‘s political views.

Once Kacey found out, she quickly let fans know that she had been working all day and she was not the one to like the tweet.

“yoooo – my account was hacked. I’ve been working all day and just got on Twitter 😫,” Kacey wrote on her account.

After some fans commented that they didn’t believe Kacey had actually been hacked, she decided to contact Taylor herself to clear things up.

“I’ve connected with Taylor - she knows this is NOT how I feel and we are cool. That was a manipulated image (I don’t even follow Kid Rock), and I would NEVERRR support any message promoting such disgusting misogyny,” Kacey wrote.

Photos: Getty
