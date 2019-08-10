Maluma & Girlfriend Natalia Barulich Couple Up For Lunch in Beverly Hills
Maluma and his girlfriend Natalia Barulich had an afternoon date in LA!
The 25-year-old “Medellin” Colombian reggaeton star and the 27-year-old model were spotted while getting lunch together on Friday (August 9) at Avra in Beverly Hills, Calif.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Maluma
Maluma showed his style in bleached jeans with a black tee while Natalia opted for a summery dress.
The duo were last spotted together during a romantic vacation in Spain, where they were spotted showing some PDA while aboard a yacht.
