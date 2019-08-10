Top Stories
Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Split After Less Than a Year of Marriage

Jeff Bezos Goes Shirtless in Italy, Flaunts PDA with Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

Universal Cancels Release of 'The Hunt' Movie Following Recent Mass Shootings

Aaron Carter's Rep Responds After He Tries Charging Fan for Photo

Sat, 10 August 2019 at 11:51 pm

Maluma & Girlfriend Natalia Barulich Couple Up For Lunch in Beverly Hills

Maluma and his girlfriend Natalia Barulich had an afternoon date in LA!

The 25-year-old “Medellin” Colombian reggaeton star and the 27-year-old model were spotted while getting lunch together on Friday (August 9) at Avra in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Maluma

Maluma showed his style in bleached jeans with a black tee while Natalia opted for a summery dress.

The duo were last spotted together during a romantic vacation in Spain, where they were spotted showing some PDA while aboard a yacht.

Be sure to check out the photos!
