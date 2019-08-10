Miley Cyrus Spotted Kissing Brody Jenner's Ex Kaitlynn Carter Following Separation News

Miley Cyrus may be moving on after news of her split from husband Liam Hemsworth!

The 26-year-old singer was spotted showing some major PDA with Kaitlynn Carter, who recently split from husband Brody Jenner.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miley Cyrus

In new photos obtained by ET, Miley can be seen kissing Kaitlynn as they get cozy poolside in their bikinis.

The duo are currently enjoying a girls trip in Italy with Miley‘s sister Brandi, where they have been hitting the beach and taking in the stunning sights.

Miley has yet to share any photos with Kaitlynn, but Kaitlynn has posted several shots enjoying her trip with Miley.

Make sure to check out the photos of Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter kissing!