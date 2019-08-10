Top Stories
Sat, 10 August 2019 at 1:47 am

Monsta X & French Montana Perform 'Who Do U Love' on Jimmy Kimmel Live - Watch Now!

MONSTA X and French Montana totally rocked the performance of their new collab!

The K-pop superstar group – Shownu, Wonho, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M. – and the 34-year-old rapper performed their new song “Who Do U Love” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night (August 8).

Earlier during the show, the guys of MONSTA X gave Jimmy‘s assistant Guillermo a Monsta X-treme make-over.

Just last week, MONSTA X kicked off the United States leg of their world tour.
