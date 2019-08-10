Top Stories
FInd Out How Much Kylie Jenner is Spending on Her Birthday Yacht

FInd Out How Much Kylie Jenner is Spending on Her Birthday Yacht

Sat, 10 August 2019 at 1:17 am

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Visit 'Moulin Rouge' on Broadway!

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Visit 'Moulin Rouge' on Broadway!

Nicole Kidman is showing her support for the new Moulin Rouge show on Broadway!

The 52-year-old actress and husband Keith Urban checked out the new musical on Friday night (August 9) at The Hirshfeld Theatre in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicole Kidman

After the show, Nicole and the 51-year-old rocker hung out with stars including Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo backstage.

If you didn’t know, Nicole Kidman received an Oscar nomination for her role in the 2001 Moulin Rouge! movie directed by Baz Luhrmann.

Tickets for the musical are currently on sale through February 2020, but you can bet this show isn’t going anywhere for a long time.
Just Jared on Facebook
nicole kidman keith urban visit moulin rouge on broadway 01
nicole kidman keith urban visit moulin rouge on broadway 02
nicole kidman keith urban visit moulin rouge on broadway 03
nicole kidman keith urban visit moulin rouge on broadway 04
nicole kidman keith urban visit moulin rouge on broadway 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Aaron Tveit, Karen Olivo, Keith Urban, Moulin Rouge, Nicole Kidman

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Wayne Newton is being sued after his pet monkey allegedly bit a little girl - TMZ
  • Are 5 Seconds to Summer and Charlie Puth teaming up for new music? - Just Jared Jr
  • Flipping Out's Jeff Lewis and ex Gage Edwards have finally reached a custody agreement for their daughter - TooFab
  • This couple just made their red carpet debut since getting engaged - Just Jared Jr