Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Visit 'Moulin Rouge' on Broadway!

Nicole Kidman is showing her support for the new Moulin Rouge show on Broadway!

The 52-year-old actress and husband Keith Urban checked out the new musical on Friday night (August 9) at The Hirshfeld Theatre in New York City.

After the show, Nicole and the 51-year-old rocker hung out with stars including Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo backstage.

If you didn’t know, Nicole Kidman received an Oscar nomination for her role in the 2001 Moulin Rouge! movie directed by Baz Luhrmann.

Tickets for the musical are currently on sale through February 2020, but you can bet this show isn’t going anywhere for a long time.