Oprah's Best Friend Gayle King Joins Her on 'O Mag' Cover for the First Time!

Gayle King is joining best friend Oprah Winfrey on the cover of O, The Oprah Magazine for the very first time!

The BFFs are celebrating their friendship on the cover of the September 2019 issue, on newsstands August 13. Here’s what Oprah shared about her friend:

On being proud of Gayle’s ‘rising moment’: “Gayle is having a rising moment right now. After years of doing local television, including 18 years at WFSB in Hartford, she has finally stepped into her pinnacle role. The fact that she’s experiencing such recognition and success for doing what she’s always loved fills me with pride and joy.”

On Gayle never being in the shadow of her success, but rather the light: “Now that Gayle’s a shining star on CBS This Morning, people often ask her how she felt being in the shadow of my success. The truth is, she always felt not a shadow but the light. We couldn’t have remained friends if she’d perceived it as a shadow. I would have sensed that, and I wouldn’t have been able to be as open. A true friend can’t be jealous of you, or want to take advantage of you in any way.”

On Gayle’s eternally optimistic outlook on life and how they’ll always be in each other’s corner: “I’ll tell you this: No matter what glasses she’s actually wearing, she’s seeing the world through sunny-colored lenses. The boundless positive outlook; the more-is-more approach to necklaces; the love of a great burger, a warm doughnut, a cupcake with yellow frosting; the apparent familiarity with every pop/rap/country/R&B song on Apple or Spotify; the endless curiosity— that’s my Gayle. And no matter how many ventures or adventures we undertake— whatever life has to offer—we’ll be in each other’s corner. Solid. Timeless. Forever.”

