Pregnant Lauren Conrad Reveals What's on Her Baby Registry

Lauren Conrad is currently pregnant with her second child and she’s revealing the items she picked for her Amazon Baby Registry!

The 33-year-old designer and television personality says she plans on reusing a lot of things from her son Liam, but there are new items she plans on getting as well.

“A lot of cool tech cam out since Liam was born. I’m excited about using a bunch of new products in the baby’s nursery to help me track feedings, diapers and other baby details I used to track on my phone. It’s a game changer!” she shared.

“This time around, it’s about getting the entire family ready for the baby’s arrival. I use Baby Registry to save on upgrades like a baby monitor and an additional stroller seat with the 15% Completion Discount,” Lauren added.

You can see the full registry at Amazon.com/LaurenConradBaby or see the items in our photo gallery!