Priyanka Chopra Goes Sheer While Stopping By Beautycon LA

Priyanka Chopra rocked a sheer shirt while stepping out at Beautycon Los Angeles!

The 36-year-old actress hit the pink carpet at the event on Saturday afternoon (August 10) at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles.

Priyanka paired her sheer black shirt with a white pant suit and clear heels with a bow detail.

During the event, Priyanka took to the stage to discuss global beauty standards and the responsibility that comes with being in the spotlight.

Later in the day, Priyanka got to meet with a lucky group of fans.