Rising Star Marteen Is Back with New Music - Watch the 'Straight to the Point' Video!

Marteen is an exciting star on the rise in the music scene and he’s back with a new song!

The 18-year-old singer just dropped the music video for his new single “Straight to the Point” and you can watch it right here.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Marteen

Marteen previously made waves with his debut single “Sriracha” and his EP NOTHANKYOU was released last year.

Download the song now on iTunes!

WHAT DO YOU THINK of Marteen’s new song “Straight to the Point”?

Click inside to read the lyrics to the new song…

Read the lyrics for “Straight to the Point” below!