Sat, 10 August 2019 at 12:00 pm

Sarah Jessica Parker Turns Putting on a Bra Into a Dance for Intimissimi's Fall Campaign (Video)

Sarah Jessica Parker gets comfy for Intimissimi‘s new campaign!

The 54-year-old Divorce actress puts a fun twist on the process of putting on a bra for the Italian lingerie brand.

The “Bra Twist” is a playful take on how real women move, shake, and adjust to get their bras fitting just right.

“It’s important to feel comfortable and feel your best self,” Sarah Jessica told People. “I think most women who wear bras agree. Comfort, silhouette, and no visible lines are key!”

Intimissimi‘s new pieces are now available online and in stores with prices ranging from $9.99-$100.

Watch Sarah Jessica Parker in the video now, and see behind-the-scenes photos from the campaign in our gallery!

Bra Twist with Sarah Jessica Parker 15″ (USA)
Photos: Intimissimi
Posted to: Sarah Jessica Parker

