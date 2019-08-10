Top Stories
FInd Out How Much Kylie Jenner is Spending on Her Birthday Yacht

FInd Out How Much Kylie Jenner is Spending on Her Birthday Yacht

Sat, 10 August 2019 at 1:37 pm

'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' Wins Friday Box Office, Though Another Movie Expected to Win the Weekend

'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' Wins Friday Box Office, Though Another Movie Expected to Win the Weekend

The new horror film Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is performing better than experts originally expected!

The movie topped the box office on opening day on Friday (August 9) with a gross of $8.8 million, though the film is not expected to win the full weekend.

Hobbs & Shaw made $7.9 million on Friday and it will likely top the weekend box office with around $25 million. Scary Stories is looking at pulling in $20 million to $22 million, according to THR.

Other new movies that were released this weekend include The Art of Racing in the Rain, Dora and the Lost City of Gold, and The Kitchen.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS Films
Posted to: Box Office, Movies, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Wayne Newton is being sued after his pet monkey allegedly bit a little girl - TMZ
  • Are 5 Seconds to Summer and Charlie Puth teaming up for new music? - Just Jared Jr
  • Flipping Out's Jeff Lewis and ex Gage Edwards have finally reached a custody agreement for their daughter - TooFab
  • This couple just made their red carpet debut since getting engaged - Just Jared Jr