'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' Wins Friday Box Office, Though Another Movie Expected to Win the Weekend

The new horror film Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is performing better than experts originally expected!

The movie topped the box office on opening day on Friday (August 9) with a gross of $8.8 million, though the film is not expected to win the full weekend.

Hobbs & Shaw made $7.9 million on Friday and it will likely top the weekend box office with around $25 million. Scary Stories is looking at pulling in $20 million to $22 million, according to THR.

Other new movies that were released this weekend include The Art of Racing in the Rain, Dora and the Lost City of Gold, and The Kitchen.