Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Meet Up with His Parents for Dinner in NYC!

Shawn Mendes is continuing his birthday celebrations in New York City!

The 21-year-old singer held hands with girlfriend Camila Cabello as they met up with his parents for dinner on Friday night (August 9) in Brooklyn, New York.

Shawn showed his love for his mom in a “Beautiful Mother’s Day” sweatshirt and black, skinny jeans while the 22-year-old “Havana” singer wore an oversized, tie-dyed hoodie and ripped jeans for their night out.

If you missed it, Camila called Shawn a “magic human” in her birthday post to him.

