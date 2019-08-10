Shawn Mendes Heads to Next Concert After a Morning Jog

Shawn Mendes is all smiles while leaving his hotel to prepare for his latest tour stop on Saturday (August 10) in New York City.

The 21-year-old singer is on his way to the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. for his concert tonight.

Earlier in the day, Shawn was spotted going for a jog to keep his hot body in shape. Have you seen the recent shirtless photos of him?!

On Friday night, Shawn and his girlfriend Camila Cabello were spotted going out for dinner with his parents in Brooklyn.