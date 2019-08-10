Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Couple Up at UNICEF Summer Gala in Italy

Vanessa Hudgens looks gorgeous on the red carpet while attending the UNICEF Summer Gala on Friday night (August 9) in Porto Cervo, Italy.

The 30-year-old actress was joined at the event by her longtime boyfriend Austin Butler.

Ellie Goulding and Dame Shirley Bassey both performed at the gala and some of the stars who appeared on stage during the event included Vanessa, Adrien Brody, Neels Visser, and more.

More stars in attendance at the event were Kat Graham, Amaury Nolasco, and models Elsa Hosk, Jordan Barrett, Shanina Shaik, Rose Bertram, and Halima Aden.

FYI: Vanessa is wearing a Carolina Herrera gown and a Tabayer bracelet. Elsa is wearing a vintage Versace suit with a Tabayer necklace.

