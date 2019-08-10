Top Stories
FInd Out How Much Kylie Jenner is Spending on Her Birthday Yacht

FInd Out How Much Kylie Jenner is Spending on Her Birthday Yacht

Sat, 10 August 2019 at 11:25 am

Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Couple Up at UNICEF Summer Gala in Italy

Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Couple Up at UNICEF Summer Gala in Italy

Vanessa Hudgens looks gorgeous on the red carpet while attending the UNICEF Summer Gala on Friday night (August 9) in Porto Cervo, Italy.

The 30-year-old actress was joined at the event by her longtime boyfriend Austin Butler.

Ellie Goulding and Dame Shirley Bassey both performed at the gala and some of the stars who appeared on stage during the event included Vanessa, Adrien Brody, Neels Visser, and more.

More stars in attendance at the event were Kat Graham, Amaury Nolasco, and models Elsa Hosk, Jordan Barrett, Shanina Shaik, Rose Bertram, and Halima Aden.

FYI: Vanessa is wearing a Carolina Herrera gown and a Tabayer bracelet. Elsa is wearing a vintage Versace suit with a Tabayer necklace.

35+ pictures inside of Vanessa Hudgens and more at the gala…

Just Jared on Facebook
vanessa hudgens austin butler unicef summer gala 01
vanessa hudgens austin butler unicef summer gala 02
vanessa hudgens austin butler unicef summer gala 03
vanessa hudgens austin butler unicef summer gala 04
vanessa hudgens austin butler unicef summer gala 05
vanessa hudgens austin butler unicef summer gala 06
vanessa hudgens austin butler unicef summer gala 07
vanessa hudgens austin butler unicef summer gala 08
vanessa hudgens austin butler unicef summer gala 09
vanessa hudgens austin butler unicef summer gala 10
vanessa hudgens austin butler unicef summer gala 11
vanessa hudgens austin butler unicef summer gala 12
vanessa hudgens austin butler unicef summer gala 13
vanessa hudgens austin butler unicef summer gala 14
vanessa hudgens austin butler unicef summer gala 15
vanessa hudgens austin butler unicef summer gala 16
vanessa hudgens austin butler unicef summer gala 17
vanessa hudgens austin butler unicef summer gala 18
vanessa hudgens austin butler unicef summer gala 19
vanessa hudgens austin butler unicef summer gala 20
vanessa hudgens austin butler unicef summer gala 21
vanessa hudgens austin butler unicef summer gala 22
vanessa hudgens austin butler unicef summer gala 23
vanessa hudgens austin butler unicef summer gala 24
vanessa hudgens austin butler unicef summer gala 25
vanessa hudgens austin butler unicef summer gala 26
vanessa hudgens austin butler unicef summer gala 27
vanessa hudgens austin butler unicef summer gala 28
vanessa hudgens austin butler unicef summer gala 29
vanessa hudgens austin butler unicef summer gala 30
vanessa hudgens austin butler unicef summer gala 31
vanessa hudgens austin butler unicef summer gala 32
vanessa hudgens austin butler unicef summer gala 33
vanessa hudgens austin butler unicef summer gala 34
vanessa hudgens austin butler unicef summer gala 35
vanessa hudgens austin butler unicef summer gala 36
vanessa hudgens austin butler unicef summer gala 37

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Adrien Brody, Amaury Nolasco, Austin Butler, Devon Windsor, Ellie Goulding, Elsa Hosk, Halima Aden, Jordan Barrett, Kat Graham, Neels Visser, Rose Bertram, Shanina Shaik, Shirley Bassey, Vanessa Hudgens

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Wayne Newton is being sued after his pet monkey allegedly bit a little girl - TMZ
  • Are 5 Seconds to Summer and Charlie Puth teaming up for new music? - Just Jared Jr
  • Flipping Out's Jeff Lewis and ex Gage Edwards have finally reached a custody agreement for their daughter - TooFab
  • This couple just made their red carpet debut since getting engaged - Just Jared Jr