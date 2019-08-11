Top Stories
Russell Tovey & Steve Brockman Seemingly Confirm They're Back Together Again!

Miley Cyrus Speaks Out for the First Time Since Liam Hemsworth Split

Netflix Saved All These Shows From Cancellation

There Is Some Suspicion Around Jeffrey Epstein's Death...

Sun, 11 August 2019 at 3:27 pm

Teen Choice Awards 2019 - Hosts & Performers Revealed!

The 2019 Teen Choice Awards are airing tonight (August 11) – and you don’t want to miss this show!

The star-studded teen-voted awards celebration begins at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lucy Hale

The event will be hosted by Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale and YouTube sensation David Dobrick.

Stranger Things, Shawn Mendes and Spider-Man: Far From Home are just some of the most popular TV, movies and artists up for the awards at the big event. Click here for the full list of nominees!

READ MORE: Teen Choice Awards 2019 – Here’s How to Stream & Watch!

Find out who will be performing during the awards ceremony inside…

Blanco Brown
OneRepublic
Bazzi
Mabel
Jordan McGraw & Sarah Hyland
CNCO
HRVY
Monsta X
Zhavia
Photos: Getty Images
