Teen Choice Awards 2019 - Hosts & Performers Revealed!

The 2019 Teen Choice Awards are airing tonight (August 11) – and you don’t want to miss this show!

The star-studded teen-voted awards celebration begins at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

The event will be hosted by Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale and YouTube sensation David Dobrick.

Stranger Things, Shawn Mendes and Spider-Man: Far From Home are just some of the most popular TV, movies and artists up for the awards at the big event. Click here for the full list of nominees!

Find out who will be performing during the awards ceremony inside…

Blanco Brown

OneRepublic

Bazzi

Mabel

Jordan McGraw & Sarah Hyland

CNCO

HRVY

Monsta X

Zhavia