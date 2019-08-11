Top Stories
Miley Cyrus &amp; Liam Hemsworth Split After Less Than a Year of Marriage

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Split After Less Than a Year of Marriage

Jeff Bezos Goes Shirtless in Italy, Flaunts PDA with Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

Jeff Bezos Goes Shirtless in Italy, Flaunts PDA with Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

Universal Cancels Release of 'The Hunt' Movie Following Recent Mass Shootings

Universal Cancels Release of 'The Hunt' Movie Following Recent Mass Shootings

Aaron Carter's Rep Responds After He Tries Charging Fan for Photo

Aaron Carter's Rep Responds After He Tries Charging Fan for Photo

Sun, 11 August 2019 at 2:30 am

Abbie Cornish Celebrates Her New 'Feel Good' Cookbook!

Abbie Cornish Celebrates Her New 'Feel Good' Cookbook!

Abbie Cornish is celebrating the release of her new cookbook, Pescan: A Feel Good Cookbook!

The 37-year-old actress stepped out for the release party on Friday night (August 9) at BA&SH clothing store in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Abbie teamed up with her longtime friend, chef Jacqueline King Schiller, to create the cookbook, which focuses on dairy free, plant based, and seafood recipes.

During the event, lucky guests got to sample food from the book and hear from both Abbie and Jacqueline as they discussed their friendship and their experience in the kitchen together.

Pescan: A Feel Good Cookbook is now available in stores.
Just Jared on Facebook
abbie cornish celebrates new cookbook pescan feel good 01
abbie cornish celebrates new cookbook pescan feel good 02
abbie cornish celebrates new cookbook pescan feel good 03
abbie cornish celebrates new cookbook pescan feel good 04
abbie cornish celebrates new cookbook pescan feel good 05
abbie cornish celebrates new cookbook pescan feel good 06

Photos: Justin Boswick
Posted to: Abbie Cornish

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Wayne Newton is being sued after his pet monkey allegedly bit a little girl - TMZ
  • Are 5 Seconds to Summer and Charlie Puth teaming up for new music? - Just Jared Jr
  • Flipping Out's Jeff Lewis and ex Gage Edwards have finally reached a custody agreement for their daughter - TooFab
  • This couple just made their red carpet debut since getting engaged - Just Jared Jr