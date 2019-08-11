Abbie Cornish Celebrates Her New 'Feel Good' Cookbook!

Abbie Cornish is celebrating the release of her new cookbook, Pescan: A Feel Good Cookbook!

The 37-year-old actress stepped out for the release party on Friday night (August 9) at BA&SH clothing store in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Abbie teamed up with her longtime friend, chef Jacqueline King Schiller, to create the cookbook, which focuses on dairy free, plant based, and seafood recipes.

During the event, lucky guests got to sample food from the book and hear from both Abbie and Jacqueline as they discussed their friendship and their experience in the kitchen together.

Pescan: A Feel Good Cookbook is now available in stores.