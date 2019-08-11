Top Stories
Sun, 11 August 2019 at 10:46 am

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos & Girlriend Lauren Sanchez Head to Dinner with Friends on Vacation in Italy

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos & Girlriend Lauren Sanchez Head to Dinner with Friends on Vacation in Italy

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are linking up with some high profile friends.

The 55-year-old Amazon founder and CEO and the 58-year-old Emmy-nominated news anchor and media personality were seen stepping out for the night on Saturday (August 10) in Portofino, Italy.

The two were seen spending time with their friends, agent Michael Kives and lawyer Lydia Gray Kives, while on their vacation.

During the afternoon, Jeff and Lauren were seen packing on the PDA while Jeff showed off his muscular shirtless body on a luxury yacht.

If you didn’t know, Jeff is the richest person in the world with a net worth of over $100 billion.
