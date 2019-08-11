Top Stories
Miley Cyrus Reacts to Brody Jenner & Brandon Thomas Lee Joking About Liam Hemsworth Split & Kaitlynn Carter Kiss

Russell Tovey & Steve Brockman Seemingly Confirm They're Back Together Again!

Netflix Saved All These Shows From Cancellation

There Is Some Suspicion Around Jeffrey Epstein's Death...

Sun, 11 August 2019 at 5:54 pm

Ariana Grande Takes Time Out To Thank Fans For Support This Year

Ariana Grande Takes Time Out To Thank Fans For Support This Year

Ariana Grande is taking a special moment to appreciate and be thankful for all the support with her music.

The 26-year-old singer has had a busy year, releasing a ton of new songs.

So far this year, Ariana has released her thank u, next album, “Monopoly” with pal Victoria Monet, and most recently “Boyfriend” with Social House. She also filmed a cameo for Jim Carrey‘s show Kidding.

“real protective wit my soul where ….. u been ☁️🌫✨ got to drop so much music i love this year with so many people i love and that was made with so much love. i’m a grateful grateful girl. thank u all for listening and for supporting me and my friends. what a special year it’s been,” Ariana wrote on Instagram.

“stepping back to appreciate and to say thank u. we get so wrapped up in our other sh-t / in schedules and work etc that we forget to do that sometimes but …. thank uuuuu. ✨🌙 ☺️ instead of focusing on what could be better or what is currently making you anxious, say thank u for what u already have. what u put your energy into expands. spend it wisely. 🏹” she added.
Photos: Getty
