Miley Cyrus Reacts to Brody Jenner & Brandon Thomas Lee Joking About Liam Hemsworth Split & Kaitlynn Carter Kiss

Russell Tovey & Steve Brockman Seemingly Confirm They're Back Together Again!

Netflix Saved All These Shows From Cancellation

There Is Some Suspicion Around Jeffrey Epstein's Death...

Sun, 11 August 2019 at 7:55 pm

Artem Chigvintsev Joins Nikki & Brie Bella at Teen Choice Awards 2019!

Artem Chigvintsev and girlfriend Nikki Bella join her sister Brie Bella on the blue carpet as they step out for the 2019 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday afternoon (August 11) in Hermosa Beach, Calif.

The 37-year-old Dancing with the Stars pro looked cool in a blue suit and white T-shirt while the 35-year-old WWE and reality stars donned pretty outfits as they arrived at the show.

While they were on the blue carpet, the Bella twins jokingly wrestled with Artem.

Make sure to tune in to the Teen Choice Awards TONIGHT at 8/7c on Fox. The show is being hosted by Lucy Hale and David Dobrik.

10+ pictures inside of the Artem Chigvintsev and the Bella twins at the awards show…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Artem Chigvintsev, Brie Bella, Nikki Bella

