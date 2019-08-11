'Bachelor in Paradise' Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Are Married!

Top Stories
Sun, 11 August 2019 at 7:22 pm

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are married!

The Bachelor in Paradise couple tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Rhode Island on Sunday evening (August 11), People magazine confirms.

Ashley and Jared, 31 and 30 respectively, exchanged vows in a ceremony officiated by Bachelor producer Elan Gale at an intimate church in front of 180 family and friends.

Bachelor and Bachelorette alums Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick, Ben Higgins, Evan Bass, Carly Waddell, Becca Tilley, Olivia Caridi, JJ Lane, Dean Unglert, Chris Strandburg, Nick Viall and more were in attendance.

Jared asked Ashley to marry him back in June 2018.

Congrats to the newlyweds!
