Miley Cyrus Reacts to Brody Jenner & Brandon Thomas Lee Joking About Liam Hemsworth Split & Kaitlynn Carter Kiss

Russell Tovey & Steve Brockman Seemingly Confirm They're Back Together Again!

Netflix Saved All These Shows From Cancellation

There Is Some Suspicion Around Jeffrey Epstein's Death...

Sun, 11 August 2019 at 7:03 pm

Bella Thorne Shares Cute Photos With Boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo

Bella Thorne stays close to her friend while leaving dinner at Giorgio Baldi restaurant on Saturday (August 10) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 21-year-old actress and “The Life of a Wannabe Mogul” author wore denim pants with a cropped basketball jersey for her night out.

The next day, Bella took to Instagram to share a couple of cute photos with her boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo.

“Date night vs. staying in 😍😍 u choose. U already know my fave 😍,” she captioned the pics. Check them out below!

In case you missed it, Bella‘s ex-girlfriend and friend Tana Mongeau recently shared that the pair had made up after a Twitter feud earlier in the summer.
