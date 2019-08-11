Brittany Snow Joins 'Almost Family' Stars at Teen Choice Awards 2019!

Megalyn Echikunwoke, Brittany Snow, and Emily Osment walk the red carpet together at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday (August 11) in Hermosa Beach, Calif.

The three ladies are starring in the new Fox drama series Almost Family, which will air on Wednesdays at 9pm.

Make sure to tune in to the Teen Choice Awards TONIGHT at 8/7c on Fox. The show is being hosted by Lucy Hale and David Dobrik.

FYI: Brittany is wearing a Fausto Puglisi dress, Aera shoes, a Marzook bag, and Hearts on Fire earrings. Emily is wearing an Allen Schwartz suit, Aldo shoes, a Marzook bag, EBH Jewels earrings, and an August and June necklace and rings.