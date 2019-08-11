Miley Cyrus Reacts to Brody Jenner & Brandon Thomas Lee Joking About Liam Hemsworth Split & Kaitlynn Carter Kiss

Brody Jenner is feeling pretty lighthearted about the love circle between him and ex Kaitlynn Carter and Miley Cyrus and her now ex Liam Hemsworth.

Following the news that newly single Miley was spotted kissing his ex Kaitlynn, Brody initially reacted positively to a photo of the two together – and now he’s commenting further.

“Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today,” Brody captioned a picture of himself on his Instagram on Sunday (August 11).

“Let’s round this scandal out and post a pic of us making out 😘,” Brandon Thomas Lee then commented.

“🤣 watch out! Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon 👬,” he responded to Brandon.

Miley then chimed in with a comment of her own: “@brodyjenner go take a nap in your truck and cool off #HotGirlSummer 👯”

Check out their exchange inside…

READ MORE: The most shocking celebrity couple splits of 2019