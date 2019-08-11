Celebrity Splits in 2019 - Most Shocking Breakups So Far This Year

We’re over halfway through 2019 and so far, there have been some really shocking and brutal Hollywood breakups.

Just today, on Monday (July 22), there was a huge celeb split – Riverdale co-stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse. The pair had been together for two years and it certainly shocked fans.

If you missed it, you can also check out some of the most shocking breakups that occurred in 2018 as well.

We’ll update this post throughout the year if more shocking splits happen. Stay tuned.

Click through the slideshow to see some of the biggest celebrity breakups of 2019 so far…