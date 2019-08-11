Chace Crawford Puts Bulging Biceps On Full Display While Walking His Dog

Chace Crawford shows off his muscles in a tank top while out walking his dog on Saturday (August 10) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 34-year-old The Boys actor even flashed a bit of a smile on the dog walk.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chace Crawford

The week before, Chace opened up about how he feels with a Gossip Girl reboot in the works.

Chace‘s new show The Boys recently premiered on Prime Video and the showrunner, Eric Kripke, just shared a first look photo at the upcoming second season, which is currently filming.