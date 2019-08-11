Top Stories
Russell Tovey & Steve Brockman Seemingly Confirm They're Back Together Again!

Miley Cyrus Speaks Out for the First Time Since Liam Hemsworth Split

Netflix Saved All These Shows From Cancellation

There Is Some Suspicion Around Jeffrey Epstein's Death...

Sun, 11 August 2019 at 4:10 pm

Charli XCX Reacts to Her Recent Music Releases: 'I'm Kinda a Chart Flop Recently'

Charli XCX is making light of her recent music releases.

The 27-year-old “Boys” singer took to Twitter to vent some frustrations and supply some positive self-affirmations on Sunday (August 11).

“Ugh everyone is so annoying,” she tweeted at first earlier in the day.

“i’m kinda a chart flop recently but honestly lol if u think i care,” she went on to say.

“honestly, i’m f–king iconic,” she then added.

Charli‘s collaboration with Christine and the Queens, “Gone,” has peaked at No. 58 in the UK thus far, while “Blame It On Your Love,” her track with Lizzo, peaked at No. 69 in the UK. Her third studio album, Charli, is set to be released on September 13.

She recently made headlines regarding her honest opinion about opening for Taylor Swift on the reputation tour.

