Sun, 11 August 2019 at 11:56 pm

Ciara Hangs Out with Megan Thee Stallion at Beautycon 2019!

Ciara Hangs Out with Megan Thee Stallion at Beautycon 2019!

Ciara and Megan Thee Stallion joke around together on the pink carpet as they step out for the 2019 Beautycon on Sunday (August 11) at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old “Level Up” entertainer looked cute in a white dress and thigh-high black boots while the 24-year-old rapper rocked a red blazer and red, lace stockings for the event.

During the event, Ciara joined founder of The Huffington Post Arianna Huffington on stage for a panel discussion.

Earlier this week, Megan Thee Stallion dropped her new song “Hot Girl Summer” – listen here!

