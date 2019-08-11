Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio &amp; Girlfriend Camila Morrone Go for a Swim Together at Sea in Italy

Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Go for a Swim Together at Sea in Italy

Miley Cyrus Spotted Kissing Brody Jenner's Ex Kaitlynn Carter Following Separation News

Miley Cyrus Spotted Kissing Brody Jenner's Ex Kaitlynn Carter Following Separation News

Miley Cyrus &amp; Liam Hemsworth Split After Less Than a Year of Marriage

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Split After Less Than a Year of Marriage

Aaron Carter's Rep Responds After He Tries Charging Fan for Photo

Aaron Carter's Rep Responds After He Tries Charging Fan for Photo

Sun, 11 August 2019 at 9:25 am

Donatella Versace Apologizes to China for Offending Country With T-Shirt

Donatella Versace Apologizes to China for Offending Country With T-Shirt

Versace, as well as its artistic director Donatella Versace, are apologizing.

The Italian luxury brand issued an apology on Sunday (August 11) after one of the T-shirts in the brand’s collection was criticized on China’s social media platform Weibo for identifying the autonomous territories of Hong Kong and Macau as countries.

On the shirts, there are a list of “city-country” pairs, including “New York-USA,” “Beijing-China,” “Hong Kong-Hong Kong,” and “Macau-Macau,” which has been criticized. The company says that they have stopped selling the shirts, and also destroyed them.

Versace reiterates that we love China deeply, and resolutely respect China’s territory and national sovereignty,” they said in a statement.

“I am deeply sorry for the unfortunate recent error that was made by our Company and that is being currently discussed on various social media channels. Never have I wanted to disrespect China’s National Sovereignty and this is why I wanted to personally apologize for such inaccuracy and for any distress that it might have caused,” Donatella said in a statement.

Versace‘s brand ambassador Yang Mi revealed she was ending her contract because of the issue: “China’s territorial integrity and sovereignty are sacred and inviolable at all times,” she said in a statement.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Donatella Versace, Versace, Yang Mi

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Mike Posner is sharing his difficult road to recovery after a snake bite - TMZ
  • Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall is opening up about her battle with anorexia - Just Jared Jr
  • Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian tried to do their makeup while drunk - TooFab
  • Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are separating - Just Jared Jr