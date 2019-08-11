Top Stories
Miley Cyrus Reacts to Brody Jenner & Brandon Thomas Lee Joking About Liam Hemsworth Split & Kaitlynn Carter Kiss

Russell Tovey & Steve Brockman Seemingly Confirm They're Back Together Again!

Netflix Saved All These Shows From Cancellation

There Is Some Suspicion Around Jeffrey Epstein's Death...

Sun, 11 August 2019 at 6:47 pm

Elizabeth Olsen & Fiance Robbie Arnett Spend the Day at the Farmer's Market

Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett step out to do some shopping at the farmer’s market on Sunday afternoon (August 11) in Studio City, Calif.

The 30-year-old Marvel actress looked pretty in a white blouse, denim shorts, and a straw hat as she and her fiance picked up some fresh groceries.

At the end of July, it was reported that Elizabeth and Robbie are engaged after over two years together!

Get the scoop on Elizabeth Olsen‘s upcoming Marvel movie here!
